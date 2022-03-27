Ongoing events
Through March 26: Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit features works of elementary-age students from area elementary schools in South Haven, Bangor and Covert.
March
28 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
29 – National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration: 11 a.m., South haven American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Special tribute paid to three South Haven servicemen who died while serving in Vietnam during the war. The Michigan Vietnam War Memorial Wall at the Legion will be showcased during the ceremony. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
29 – South Haven Economic Development 2022 business seminar: 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The topic of the workshop will be “Simple Steps to Start Your Business” and will be led by Michele Mollard and Debi Howe. For more information, call 269-207-0747.
31 – “Speakers Series of South Haven lecture series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Jim Butterfield, Western Michigan University political science professor and Fulbright Scholar, will present “The Roots of Russian – Amercan Discord. Admission is $10 at the door. No admission fee for students.
April
2-30 – Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit includes works from middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert, along with the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.
5 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Claire Dahl will present her story of the women of the World War II era, called “Rosie the Riveters.”
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making horsehair bird nests. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
24 – Open House celebrating retirement of Rev. Jeffrey Dick: 2-5 p.m., First Congregational Church fellowship hall, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
29 – South Haven Performance Series concert: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. Concert features Gilmore Festival Young Artist pianist Clayton Stephenson. Tickets are $10 at the door.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
7 – 35th Annual Kal-Haven TrailBlazer: Bicyclists can register in advance by visiting kalhaven.org. Fee is $25 for individual riders and $40 per family. SAG stations will be available at five locations along the trail, including South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale. The event raises funds for Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.