July
4 – Bangor Fourth of July parade, 5 p.m., downtown Bangor.
4 – Bangor Fourth of July fireworks display, dusk, Bangor High School parking lot and field, 801 Arlington St. Live music precedes the fireworks starting at 7 p.m.
6 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting, 7 p.m. Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue. New officers will be inducted and awards will be presented.
8 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Kevin McDaniel House Band, classic rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.
10 – 19th Annual Fish Boil, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
13 – Sons of American Legion meeting, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
15 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Adams Family, oldies and classic rock band from Lowell, featured. The concert is free of charge.
22 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Jared Knox and the Hagar Bombs, country rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.
29 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Bloomingdale Steel Drums, youth steel drum band from Bloomingdale, featured. The concert is free of charge.
29 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.