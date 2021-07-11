July
12 – South Haven Kiwanis club meeting, noon, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Tom Starks of Starks Funeral Homes, who will discuss the merger of Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven with Starks Funeral Homes.
13 – South Haven Rotary club meeting, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care INC human service non-profit. To obtain a link to the meeting, email tlrennersh@gmail.com
13 – Sons of American Legion meeting, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
15 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Adams Family, oldies and classic rock band from Lowell, featured. The concert is free of charge.
22 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Jared Knox and the Hagar Bombs, country rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.
29 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Bloomingdale Steel Drums, youth steel drum band from Bloomingdale, featured. The concert is free of charge.
29 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
29 – American Legion executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
August
5 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Kanola Band, a Kalamazoo-based band performing a mix of New Orleans swing, jazz and zydeco, featured. The concert is free of charge.
5 – American Legion members auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
5 – American Legion members meeting, 7 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
10 – Sons of American Legion members meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
12 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Capivaro do Norte, Chicago-based band performing Brazilian Forro´music, featured. The concert is free of charge.
12-15 – National Blueberry Festival, downtown South Haven. For more information, visit blueberryfestival.com
14-15 – National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
14-15 – Blueberry Festival pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Huron Street pavilion, downtown South Haven. Hosted jointly by the South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.
19 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Round Creek, old-time string band from Grand Haven, featured. Concert is free of charge.
20-22 – MerFest International, Lake Arvesta Resort, 06464 Lake Arvesta Drive, South Haven. Two mermaid display tanks, live bands, nighttime aerial and water performances.
26 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Andrew Fisher Quartet, Benton Harbor band performing a mix of jazz, blues and soul. The concert is free of charge.
26 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
26 – American Legion executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
September
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.