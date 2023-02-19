Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
February
20 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. The program will feature South Haven High School’s robotics team.
21 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Maria Hampton, operations manager for Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
23 – Songwriter Showcase featuring Billy King, Loren Johnson and Andy in the round: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, corner of Phoenix and Kalamazoo streets, South Haven. $10 suggested donation.
25 – We Care Community Resource Centers’ annual Island Sit fundraiser: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown traffic island, South Haven. Area groups and individuals will raise funds for We Care, which helps people in need throughout the South Haven, Bangor and Covert areas.
26 – Ice-Cold Concert: 3 p.m., Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Piano/organ concert features singer Rebecca Russcher and pianist/organist John Bright. In lieu of admission, concert-goers are asked to bring a donation of frozen vegetables for We Care’s Open Door Ministry.
27 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Board meeting.
28 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mark Odland of the South Haven Charter Township Planning Commission.
28 – Building Better Brains with Bells: 3-4 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Handbells group performance. For more information, call the library, 269-637-2403.
March
7 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway. Guest speaker will be Kim Wise of the South Haven Robotics Team.
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nate Fullar, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
23 – “Lake Monsters and All Creatures of the Great Lakes” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. The program will be led by Shetan Noir, a Michigan-based author and current owner of Sasquatch GQ magazine, Cryptozoology Digest, as well as other magazines, and a paranormal travel journalist. She will discuss the Great Lakes’ history of lake monsters and sea serpents through the study of fossil records, Native American legends and historical sighting reports. For more information, call 269-637-2403.
25 – South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters 5th annual Spring Gala: 6-9 p.m., Moose Lodge, E. Wells Street, South Haven. To reserve tickets visit Eventbrite.com For more information, email Teresa Ansinn at Teresa.Ansinn@gmail.com
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take presented by Anna Marchand. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
JULY
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
SEPTEMBER
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
OCTOBER
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.