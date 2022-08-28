On-going events
Starting in September – Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Starting in September – Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
August
28 – Community Ice Cream Social: 3-5 p.m., Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets, South Haven. Free ice cream, cookies and water, along with music. Sponsored by the Ward 1 Community Action Committee.
29 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Board meeting.
30 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jackie Huie of St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Rotary discussing the Youth Services Committee.
September
1 – Gloria Garner Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
1 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The concert will feature the Casco Community Band. Free admission.
3-4 – All Crafts Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Fair features 130 exhibitors.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
4 – South Haven Area Emergency Services sit down/drive-thru pancake breakfast: 7:30-11:30 a.m., SHAES Blue Star station, 90 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Proceeds to go toward purchase if a new pediatric EMS training advanced life support mannequin.
6 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be member Steve Larsen discussing Hidden Ponds RV Resort.
8 – Back-to-school Craft Day: 3:30 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert.
8 – Book discussion by New York Times best-selling author Michael McCarthy: 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 410 Erie St., South Haven. McCarthy will discuss his newest book, “The Hidden Hindenburg.”
10 – “Chameleons are Cool” program for children: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. South Haven area storyteller and artist Naima Abdul-Haqq will lead the program featuring the interactive story, “Chameleons are Cool,” by Martin Jenkins, followed by an art project for ages 6-11. To make a reservation, visit the library, or go online at www.shmlibrary.org
11 – Opening reception for South Haven artist and muralist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley: 5 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 2.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
13 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jeremy Burleson, administrator of Lake Michigan College in South Haven discussing happenings and programs at the campus.
14 – Explore Science program: 4 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert. Participantswill create apple volcanoes.
16 – Mexican Independence Day celebration: 3:30 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert. Celebration include food and games.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
17 – Van Buren Historical Museum community yard sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., museum parking lot, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford.
19 – Cover to Cover Book Club meeting: Group will discuss “While Justice Sleeps,” by author Stacey Abrams.
20 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Club Assembly.
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
26 – Movie Night: 5 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert.
27 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Patti Montgomery of the Michigan Maritime Museum providing an update on the museum’s campus expansion.
30 – Van Buren County Historical Museum Soup Supper: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 St. Joseph St., Lawrence. Soups, salads and desserts. Freewill donations.
October
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@ libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.