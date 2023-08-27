Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
June through August: “Art Under the Walnut Tree” programs, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave. Program geared toward youth ages 5-12 and their parents. A variety of art projects will be led by Robin Reva held outdoors. There is no charge for the events. Call the Museum for more information at 637-3251, or visit its website.
Beginning in September: Storytime with Miss Doni, 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
AUGUST
26 – Pierce Arrow vintage auto club exhibit: 2-5 p.m., Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven.
29 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Jenna Ellis from Bronson Health will be the guest speaker. 31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
2-3 – 47th Annual All Crafts Fair: Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. The craft fair will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 3. The event is hosted and organized by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and attracts 130 exhibitors.
3 – Pancake breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., South Haven Area Emergency Service fire department, 90 Blue Star Hwy. Sit-down or drive-thru takeouts available. A fundraiser for SHAES.
5 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Guest speaker will be Steve Larsen.
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
9 – “Turn the Page, the Bob Seger Story”: 1-2:30 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Author Edward Sarkis Balian will discuss his book “Turn the Page” that chronicles the life of Detroit musician Bob Seger. Sign-up is required in advance by contacting the library, 269-637-2403.
9 – Art Under the Walnut Tree family art project: 1-2:30 p.m., Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
12 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Jeremy Bureleson, associate dean of South Haven’s Lake Michigan College campus, will be the guest speaker.
19 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Guest speaker will be Michael Matheny.
19 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets. The program will feature Dr. David Benac speaking about “Climate Disinformation: A History.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
30 – Legos Brick Builders Club meeting: 11 a.m.-noon, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The library will provide the Legos.
OCTOBER
3 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. M. Christine Byron and Thomas R. Wilson will present the program, “Vintage Views Along the West Michigan Pike, from Sand Trails to U.S.-31.
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Joyce Beedie, president of the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society will present the program, “Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society, Family and Local History.”
November
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Michael Moyer, director of Wine and Viticulture at Lake Michigan College will present the program, “Vines and Wines, Quality Viticulture in Southwest Michigan.”
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Holland-based maritime explorer Valerie van Heest, author of the book, “Fatal Crossing,” will discuss the tragic story of the disappearance of Northwest Airlines flight 2501 in the waters off South Haven in 1950.