February
7 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Annie Brown of South Haven, Democratic nominee for the 38th District State House of Representatives.
8 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m. via Zoom. Guest speakers will be Diane Rigozzi and Rosalie Plechaty of Senior Services of Van Buren County providing an update on the new Senior Services Center in South Haven.
10 – Annual SW x SW Corner Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Mitch Lettow of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing plant restoration. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeVu7G0eLo6ulYTKoJqa39A -qMjvJOJPhbhx-gOtJ8JbIyXA/viewform
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
19 – Masquerade Fur Ball: 6 p.m., Black River Barn, 07737 73rd St., South Haven. A fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society, the event is black-tie optional with a masquerade theme. Event includes cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction and a live band from Chicago. Tickets are $125 per person and are available for purchase at ALVAN.givesmart.com or at the Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center.
21 – Parenting with Love & Logic Workshop: 7-8:30 p.m., Monday nights from Feb. 21-March 28, online. Fee is $15. Checks can be made to Van Buren Intermediate School District, Attn: S. Bennett, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence, MI 49064. Scholarships available if needed by emailing vanburengreatstart@gmail.com Registration due by Feb. 3. To register in advance for workshop email: bit.ly/GSPCLove. For more information, contact Leslie at 269-271-0313. Sponsored by Van Buren Great Start Parent Coalition.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.