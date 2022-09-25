Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.