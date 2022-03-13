Ongoing events
Through March 26: Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit features works of elementary-age students from area elementary schools in South Haven, Bangor and Covert.
March
14 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The guest speaker will be Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Steve Larson, CEO Goforth Group will provide a review of a new 55-plus RV Park development.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speakers will be Griffin Graham and Megan Kiker of the City of South Haven who will be talking about the new Young Professionals Club being formed in South Haven.
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Adam Castle, American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan will be the guest speaker.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
26 – Bird’s Nest Spring Centerpiece workshop: 1-2:30 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Materials will be provided. Bring own gloves, wire cutters and hand pruners. Cost $25 to Bailey members and $35 for non-members. Register by March 22 by visiting https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events-and-calendar
26 – “It’s the Bee’s Knees” spring gala: 6-9 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1025 E. Wells St., South Haven. Hosted by the South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters, event includes catered meal, music from the chamber orchestra and jazz band, silent auction, cash bar. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
April
2-30 – Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit includes works from middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert, along with the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the club meeting and group activity at 1 p.m. The activity will consist of members making seed packets with floral-stamped stationary.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
24 – Open House celebrating retirement of Rev. Jeffrey Dick: 2-5 p.m., First Congregational Church fellowship hall, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
29 – South Haven Performance Series concert: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. Concert features Gilmore Festival Young Artist pianist Clayton Stephenson. Tickets are $10 at the door.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.