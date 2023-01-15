Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
January
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy.
17 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Donna Rummel of Kinexus – Youth Solutions program.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Heather Christensen of Worthwhile Organizing LLC will lead the program, “Organizing 101 – Tips and Tricks,” explaining how people can organize their home space, especially when downsizing. The program will be by Zoom only. For a link, email info@scottclub.org
18 – South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information, contact 637-3607 or facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
18 – Alzheimer’s Caregivers support group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
19 – “Cold Case Michigan” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Tobin T. Buhnk, a freelance author, who has written several books on historic unsolved homicides in Michigan, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the library at 269-637-2403.
24 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Brandon Hinz, director of South Haven Area Emergency Services.
February
3-5 – Ice Breaker festival: downtown South Haven. Events include ice sculpture carvings, chili cook-off, cardboard sled race, children’s activities, fish fling and ice skating. For more information and a list of events, visit www.southhavenmi.com
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.