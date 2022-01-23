January
24 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Teresa Hosier, administrator of Kidzone preschool and child care center at Lake Michigan College.
25 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., via Zoom due to the COVID-19 social distancing precautions. Guest speaker will be Amy Nichols of Area Agency on Aging, who will be discussing the agency’s Campus for Creative Aging in St. Joseph.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
27 – Versiti Blood Center blood drive: 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1635 76th St., South Haven. Appointments preferred, walk-ins accepted. Register online at https://bit.ly/beabeaconofhope
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
4 – Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX Recognition Ceremony: 6 p.m., Bangor High School, 801 W. Arlington St., Bangor. All Bangor female athletes from the 1970s are invited. Reception, 6 p.m., recognition ceremony to follow at 7 p.m. Contact Melissa Quinn, 269-427-6800, ext. 1100 to confirm attendance and to provide T-shirt size.
4-6 – Ice Breaker festival: Downtown South Haven. Variety of events, including cardboard sled race, frozen fish fling, horse-drawn wagon rides, ice sculptures, chili cook-off and Break the Ice 5K. Sponsored by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses. For more information, visit southhavenmi.com
11 – Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey in concert, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Donations accepted. The international touring musicians from Tucson, Ariz., who recently moved to St. Joseph, will perform a mix of jazz and blues.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
.15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
19 – Masquerade Fur Ball: 6 p.m., Black River Barn, 07737 73rd St., South Haven. A fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society, the event is black-tie optional with a masquerade theme. Event includes cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction and a live band from Chicago. Tickets are $125 per person and are available for purchase at ALVAN.givesmart.com or at the Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center.
21 – Parenting with Love & Logic Workshop: 7-8:30 p.m., Monday nights from Feb. 21-March 28, online. Fee is $15. Checks can be made to Van Buren Intermediate School District, Attn: S. Bennett, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence, MI 49064. Scholarships available if needed by emailing vanburengreatstart@gmail.com Registration due by Feb. 3. To register in advance for workshop email: bit.ly/GSPCLove. For more information, contact Leslie at 269-271-0313. Sponsored by Van Buren Great Start Parent Coalition.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.