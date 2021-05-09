May
10 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom. Program to be presented by Stephanie Kohler of Lory’s Place. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for link.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Program to be presented by State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township. Email tlrennersh@gmail.com for a link.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom. Program to be presented by Patti Reinert, executive director Michigan Maritime Museum. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for link.
18 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring Peter Cook presenting the program, “Jacobia: Hagar’s Lost Town.” Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
25 – Scott Club book discussion, 1 p.m., featuring “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
28 – Blessing of the Fleet & Summer Kick Off, 5-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven. After the blessing of the museum’s fleet of vessels, there will be a fish fry. For ticket information, call the museum, 269-637-8078.
June
June – Bailey Budding Naturalist summer camps begin. Due to COVID rules, the camps will be open to 12 students per session. Go to https://www.liberty hydebailey.org/events-and -calendar for more information and to download the registration form.
1 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring architect Dominic Walbridge, presenting the program, “Detroit and the Detroit Shipping Company Project.” Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
11-12 – Michigan Flywheelers Museum Swap Meet and Flea Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Flywheelers Museum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven.
19 – Antique and Classic Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
JULY
10 – 19th Annual Fish Boil, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
AUGUST
12-15 – National Blueberry Festival, downtown South Haven. For more information, visit blueberryfestival.com
14-15 ‚ National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
20-22 – MerFest International, Lake Arvesta Resort, 06464 Lake Arvesta Drive, South Haven. Two mermaid display tanks, live bands, nighttime aerial and water performances.
SEPTEMBER
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.