On-going events
Through June 4: South Haven Center for the Arts Members Exhibition, “Light: Noun, Verb, Adjective,” on display at the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
South Haven Ladies Golf League: Open to the public. Tee time, 9 a.m., Thursdays May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, Beeches Golf Club, 68th Avenue, South Haven. 9 or 18-hole golf matches available. Open to the public.
May
29 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
31 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Club Assembly led by Rotary Club officers.
June
2 – Gerard Stanley Lewandowski Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
2 – American Legion Auxiliary Club meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. American Legion Club meeting starts at 7 p.m.
2-3 – GridLife Midwest Motorsports Music Festival: GingerMan Raceway, 61414 County Road 388, Souhth Haven. Variety of racing events and musical concerts. For more information, visit www.gridlifemidwest.com
4 – Create & Connect Block Party: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Children and adults invited to decorate small wooden blocks that will then be assembled this summer into three large block sculptures to be displayed at the library, The Mitten children’s museum and South Haven Center for the Arts. Artist Sarah Rydecki of South Haven will lead the block party and help participants. Sponsored by South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and The Mitten Museum through a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and Arts Midwest.
6 – Meet & Greet author Jennifer Murphy: 2 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Murphy, the award-winning author of “I Love Your More,” will discuss her newest novel, “Scarlet in Blue,” whose setting takes place in South Haven.
6 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, M-140 Highway. Guest speaker will be George Sleeper discussing the South Haven Theater Series.
7 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be John Gill, executive director of South Haven Housing Commission.
8 – Spaghetti dinner: 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m, First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52185 CR 388. Adults, $10. Social distancing required; First come, first serve.
10-11— Swap Meet & Flea Market: Michigan Flywheelers Museum, 06285 68th St., South Haven. For more information, visit www.michiganflywheelers.org
10-July 23 – “(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 – 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
7 – “Carol Niffenegger: The Shape of Color” Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
9 – Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.southhavengardenclub.org/events
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
29 – Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
August
11-14 – National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
1 – Connie McAllister Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
6 – Sherri Willett Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
August
4 – Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
23 – Opening for “Origami and Paper Folding” regional juried exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Nov. 5.