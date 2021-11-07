On-going activities
Every Tuesday: South Haven Memorial Library Storytime, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. To register, visit www.shmlibrary.org
Through Nov. 6: “The Skin I’m In” regional juried art exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Featuring artwork from artists throughout the Midwest.
November
8 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.
9 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The meeting will be a club assembly for goal setting, led by District leader Marjie Haas.
11 – Veterans Day ceremony: 8:15 a.m., Bangor High School cafeteria and gymnasium. Guest speaker will be SSGT Justin E. Self, recruiter for the United States Marines. Veterans will arrive at the cafeteria between 8:15-8:45 a.m. for meet and greet before going into the gym for the assembly. Face masks are required for COVID-19 health guidelines.
12 – Veterans Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. American Legion Veterans Affairs Dept. Director Gary Easterling and two VA Service Officers will talk about veteran benefits. Pastries, sandwiches and soft drinks will be available. Sponsored by the American Legion and Palisades Power Plant and Palisades Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council.
13 – Veterans Dinner: Social hour 4 p.m. -5 p.m. Dinner at 5 pm., American Legion Post 160, 19 N. Center St., Bangor. Cost is free for veterans. Donations requested for family members.
16 – Scott Club program: “Scott Club Ground Floor Before & After,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Scott Club President Anna Krajecki.
Nov. 19-Dec. 12 – Mistletoe Market fine arts market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The market, which is a fundraiser for the art center, features a variety of original art, crafts and artisan products created by area artists. Secord story will feature individual booths curated by artists.
20 – “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg Ave., South Haven. Joe Wiegand, considered a leading Roosevelt re-enactor, will perform the one-man show. Tickets to the show, presented by the South Haven Theater Series, can be purchased for $15 each at https://dime.io/events/teddy-roosevelt
21 – Scott Club Concert Series: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Jazz concert will feature Kalamazoo pianist Grayson Nye and John Hebert.
23 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende.
26 – Holiday in the Park: 4:30 p.m., Dyckman Park, 546 Phoenix St., downtown South Haven. Activities include Santa Paws Pet Parade, Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a holiday lighting ceremony.
December
7 – Scott Club program: “Laugh Yourself into the Spirit of Christmas,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by South Haven playwright Linda LaRocque and members of the Senior Readers Theater group, sponsored by Van Buren County Senior Services.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group wil ldiscuss “City of Thieves” by David Benioff.
January
18 – Scott Club program: “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.