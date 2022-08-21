New York Times best-selling author Michael McCarthy will be in South Haven in September to discuss his latest book, “The Hidden Hindenburg.” His discussion will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 at Church of the Epiphany, 410 Erie St. McCarthy, from Chicago, is also author of the New York Times best seller book, “Ashes Under Water: The S.S. Eastland and the Shipwreck that Shook America.” “The Hidden Hindenburg” was published in 2020.