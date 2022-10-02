Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Everything Folds and Unfolds exhibition: Exhibit continues through Nov. 23 at South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
October
3 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be South Haven Public School District Superintendent Kevin Schooley to give an update on the school district.
4 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Dene Hadden from the South Haven Public Schools Foundation.
4 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., on-site tour of Camp Channing, 790 53rd St., Pullman. Members will be given a tour of the camp which was used in the 20th century as a YMCA camp for inner-city Chicago youth who belonged to the YMCA.
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
6 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org.
7 – PaintBox activities: 11 a.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Children will learn about stories and art based on a worldly theme. For ages 2 and older. Free with admission to the museum.
7 – First Friday @ The Mitten: 5-8 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave. Family-fun game night featuring board games, card games, activities and open play for children.
10 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Induction of new officers and a new member.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be Sarah Snoeyink of Market Van Buren economic development organization.
15-16 – Welcome Back Weekend: South Haven area churches to host variety of activities to welcome existing and new members back to their churches following the COVID-19 pandemic. At 4:30 p.m., a free dinner, Pasta with the Pastors, is scheduled at Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Area churches will host services and special events on Sunday, Oct. 16.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Speakers will be Debbie and Bob Kaipust of Project Linus, who will explain their program that gives away blankets to children in need.
18 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. JoAnn Flowers, AARP driver safety instructor and Medicare/Medicaid counselor will discuss ways people can optimize and maintain their cognitive health.
18 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
18 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m, Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.
19 – Music & Me: 10:30 a.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave. Free activity with admission to the museum.
20 – South Haven Speakers Series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd. Lisa Schirch, chair of Peace Studies at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, will present the program, “How Technology Both Increases Polarization and Builds Bridges in a Divided United States Election Season.” Admission is $10 at the door. Students, clergy and teachers are admitted free of charge.
21-22 – Halloween House: Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Families can enjoy a not-so-spooky experience with pumpkin painting, candy, stories and crafts. Hours are 5-8 p.m., Oct. 21, and noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Oct. 22. Admission, $12 per person.
24 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Guest speaker will be from the Van Buren County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
28 – Adult Halloween Party: 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Happy Halloween Costume Party: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Storyteller and artist Naima Abdul-Haqq will present an interactive story, “Chameleons Are Cool” with a craft workshop. Games, snacks and prizes included. Costumes not required, but if participants wear one, it should be family friendly. Sponsored by the library and South Haven Center for the Arts. For more information, call 269-637-2403, or visit www.shmlibrary.org
29 – Children’s Halloween Party: 4 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Downtown South Haven Halloween celebration: Events include Howl-O-Ween pooch costume parade at 4:30 p.m., trick-of-treating from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Headless Horseman ride at 7:45 p.m. Sponsored by Downtown Association of South Haven.
30 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Board meeting.
November
1 – Scott Club meeting: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Debi Robertson, regent for the Algonquin Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, will discuss the topic, “Daughters of Resilience, Diversity and Patriotism.”
13 – Scott Club Concert Series featuring Matthew Ball: the Boogie Woogie Kid: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Pianist Ball of metro Detroit will perform an upbeat program focusing on New Orleans and Swing piano styles. Admission is free of charge. Concert series made possible through Foundry Hall with grants from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and Entergy Corp.
15 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Frances Rose, a third-generation pilot, will lead the program, titled “Women Aviators, The Ninety-Nines,” a national organization of women pilots founded in part by the late aviator Amelia Earhart.
25 – Holiday Pooch Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony, downtown South Haven: Sponsored by Decadent Dogs and South Haven Visitors Bureau. Luminaries to honor a cancer survivor/loved one will also be available for $5 through Caring Circle.
December
6 – Scott Club holiday luncheon: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Luncheon includes entertainment. For more information and to register, email info@scottclub.org
January
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan Stte University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org