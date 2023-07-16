Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
Throughout the spring and summer: StoryWalk™ Walk in the Woods, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The museum along with South Haven Library, Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center for the Arts and Maritime Museum, are collaborating to present the outdoor children’s books displays in the wooded pathways at the Bailey Museum. Each book will be on display on 15-20 panels for a span of two weeks. A family-child activity will be held on the opening Saturday of each book display. For more information, call the museum, 637-3251.
June through August: “Art Under the Walnut Tree” programs, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave. Program geared toward youth ages 5-12 and their parents. A variety of art projects will be led by Robin Reva held outdoors. There is no charge for the events. Call the Museum for more information at 637-3251, or visit its website.
JULY
16 – Worship on the Riverwalk concert: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, South Haven. The concert will feature LifeBridge Worship group from South Haven.
17-22 – Van Buren Youth Fair: Youth Fair fairgrounds, corner of County Road 681 and Red Arrow Highway, Lawrence Township. Events include 4-H exhibits and auctions, balloon rides, tractor pull, drag racing, demolition derby, rodeo and carnival.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Dr. Phil VanReken speaking on the topic, “How to live to be 100.”
18 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. John Faul, Van Buren County administrator will be the guest speaker.
19 – Brown Bag Botany Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. MSU Extension education Cheyenne Sloan will discuss the history of fruit production in Michigan.
19 – Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
19 – South Haven Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregivers support group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
19 – Vintage Views of Michigan Roadside Attractions program: 7 p.m., Historical Association of South Haven museum, 355 Hubbard St., South Haven. The program, hosted by Michigan tourism collectors and book authors Christine Byron and Tom Wilson, will feature vintage photographs of Michigan tourist attractions. The couple is known for their “Vintage Views” book series, the latest of which is “Historic Leelanau.”
20-22 – Friends of the Library Book Sale: South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Variety of paperbacks, hardcover books, children’s books, audiobooks and DVDs for sale as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library. Hours will be 10 a.m.-7:45 p.m., July 20; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 21; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 22. People who attend on July 22 can bring their own bag and fill it up for $1.
20 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Karizma, West Michigan Tejano band, performs.
20 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee informal gathering: 11:30 a.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
23 – Worship on the Riverwalk concert: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, South Haven. The concert will feature the Hope Love Band from Hope Church in South Haven, led by John Grooters and Allie Dubbink.
24 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be wellness yoga instructor Lauren Flack.
24 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
25 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Clark Carmichael of Friends of the Blue Star Trail will be the guest speaker.
26 – Brown Bag Botany Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jeremy Juvinville of MSU Extension discussing the topic, “Love Songs, Leathery Wings and Liquid Diets – the World of TruBugs.”
27 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Pan de Monium, Bloomingdale Steel Pan Band, performs.
28 – South Haven Performance Series featuring pianist May Phang: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $15 available at t he door. Students are admitted free of charge.
29 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
30 – Playpalooza: 1-3 pm. Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. A family-friendly fundraiser for The Mitten Children’s Museum in South Haven. Activities include an inflatable obstacle course, magic show, frozen treats, games, music and more. Get tickets at www.mittenmuseum.org.
AUGUST
1 – Art Under the Walnut Tree program: 1-2:30 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The topic of discussion will be tree identification.
3 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Outlaw Band, a country rock group, performs.
8 – Tune Bugs: 10 a.m., Laurel Oaks of South Haven, 05499 73rd St., South Haven. The musical and dance event is geared toward youngsters, age 0-5, and sponsored through the South Haven Memorial Library and Foundry Hall.
9 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, County Road 388, Grand Junction.
10-13 – National Blueberry Festival: Events include the Blueberry Festival youth pageant, live music, tours of blueberry farms, children’s activities, a craft fair, blueberry pancake breakfast, 5K run and more and will take place throughout the South Haven area. For more information, visit the National Blueberry Festival website.
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
15 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee informal gathering: 11:30 a.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
17 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Zion Lion, Kalamazoo-based Reggae group, performs.
19 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
21 – South Haven Region Business Hub seminar, “Let’s Talk About Business Tools”: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Yacht Club, Williams Street, downtown South Haven. Free session to discuss the success and challenges of owning a small business. Free to attend but registration required. Contact Debi Howe at debihowe1960@gmail.com
24 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Tenth World, featuring Kevin Jones, performs, focusing on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa.
25 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $15 at the door. Students are admitted free of charge.
28 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.