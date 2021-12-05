On-going Activities
Every Tuesday: South Haven Memorial Library Storytime, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. To register, visit www.shmlibrary.org
Through Dec. 12 – Mistletoe Market fine arts market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The market, which is a fundraiser for the art center, features a variety of original art, crafts and artisan products created by area artists. Second story will feature individual booths curated by artists.
Through Jan. 2 – Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction: Lower level of South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St., South Haven. Hours are 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Thursday and Fridays; noon-7:30 p.m., Saturdays; and 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Sundays. Free admission. Sponsored by We Care INC human service ministry.
December
6 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
7 – Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony: noon-1 p.m., Ameican Legion Post 40, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – Scott Club program: “Laugh Yourself into the Spirit of Christmas,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by South Haven playwright Linda LaRocque and members of the Senior Readers Theater group, sponsored by Van Buren County Senior Services.
10 – Not-So-Silent-Night activities, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St. Parents invited to drop off their K-5 students while finishing holiday shopping. $10 per child. Visit https://forms.gle/gNPyG5LndkwPGzcw5 to register your children. A fundraiser for South Haven High School student clubs. All activities will be supervised by school staff members.
11 – Salvation Army bell ringing fundraiser: Throughout the day in front of Golden Brown Bakery in downtown South Haven and Walmart, 73rd St., South Haven. South Haven Rotary Club will lead the bell ringing to raise funds for the Salvation Army.
11 – Children’s Christmas Party: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. A visit by Santa and children’s activities included. Open to the public for children ages 10 and younger; only one adult with child/children allowed. Reservations must be made for the event by calling Terry Gregory at 816-809-1848.
11 – Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra holiday concert: 7 p.m., Mendel Center Mainstage at Lake Michigan College, 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Habor. Meet-and-greet with music director finalist Rachel Waddell and performing artists at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.smso.org or call 269-982-4030.
11-12 – “The Wise Journey: A Living Nativity Experience”: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hope Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Free-of-charge event. Guided journeys begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue every 15 minutes.
15 – Snap a pic with Ol’ St. Nick: 3 p.m., Covert branch library, M-140 Highway, Covert. Pictures with Santa and refreshments.
21 – South Bend Chamber Singers in concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. Free performance sponsored by the South Haven Performance Series.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “City of Thieves” by David Benioff.
31 – New Year’s Eve celebration: 9 p.m.-midnight, downtown South Haven. Downtown streets will be closed. Featuring DJ with big screen and laser light show; hundreds of beach balls dropping at midnight and a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Sponsored by the South Haven Visitors Bureau.
January
18 – Scott Club program: “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.