On-going events
South Haven Ladies Golf League: Open to the public. Tee time, 9 a.m., Thursdays, June 23, June 30, Beeches Golf Club, 68th Avenue, South Haven. 9 or 18-hole golf matches available. Open to the public.
Through July 23 — “(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
June
17-18 — Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children's activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 — 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
18 — 2nd Annual Juneteenth South Haven celebration: 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Elkenburg Park, South Haven. Variety of events for adults and children. Free barbecue food. Vendor booths featuring products from Black-owned businesses from South Haven area. Bicycle raffle.
18 — “Sojourner Truth: The Legacy Lives On”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Sandra Jones, theater actress from North Carolina, recreates the life of the famous 19th century abolitionist, author and women's right activist. Free admission. Sponsored by the South Haven Theater Series with a grant from the Greater South Haven Community Foundation.
20 — South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Services of Van Buren County Senior Village, South Haven. Speaker will be teen suicide prevention specialist Shandy Longcore of Embracing Imperfections.
21 — South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Bob Filbrandt of Bob's Processing.
24 — Kids' Night Out: 5-7 p.m., Mitten Children's Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Crafts, a movie and games.
21 — Monarch Butterflies in Action program: 1 p.m., South Haven Scott Club, corner of Pearl and Phoenix streets, South Haven. South Haven resident Barb Chartier Raudonis will lead the program that discussed all the stages of the Monarch's life, the plants that help support them, and the Monarch's biggest threats. Email info@scottclub.org to request a Zoom link if attending from home.
22 — Macrame Plant Hanger Make and Take Class: 1 p.m., South Haven Scott Club, corner of Pearl and Phoenix streets, South Haven. Evergreen Macrame will lead the class. $30 fee includes materials and a plant. RSVP required by June 21, by emailing info@scottclub.org
24 — South Haven Performance Series featuring The Lincoln Trio: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. $10 admission for adults. Students admitted free.
25 — Wildlife Wonders: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Event features Sarett Nature Center naturalist who will bring a variety of animals for children to learn about. To register, visit the library or call 637-2403.
27 — The Mitten Camp: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mitten Children's Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Featuring science experiments, art and open play.
30 — "Mermaid Wonderland" program: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., South Haven memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Program features storyteller and artist Naima Abdul-Haqq. Participants can listen to a story, "The Mermaid," by Jan Prett, view a display of sesahells, sarfish nd jellfish and can take in an art-coloring project. For more information, contact the library at 269-637-2403, or visit www.shmlibrary.org
30 — South Haven Rotary Club awards and new board induction dinner: 6 p.m., HawksHead Restaurant, Casco Township.
July
2-3 — South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 — South Haven Rotary Club pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, Huron Street Pavilion, downtown, South Haven. A fundraiser for the Rotary Club's community projects.
3 — Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
3 — Pre-Fireworks Play: Noon-7 p.m., Mitten Children's Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Variety of pre-fireworks festivities planned for children.
3 — Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 — 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
7 — “Carol Niffenegger: “The Shape of Color” Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
9 — Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.southhavengardenclub.org/events
9 — 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
23 — “Becoming Queen Elizabeth II”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Historian Leslie Goddard will present a portrayal of Queen Elizabeth's life. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
29 — South Haven Performance Series featuring baritone soloist Stephen Lancaster and organist Kevin Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, students admitted free.
29 — Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
August
4 — Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
11-14 — National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
19 — Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
20 — “Pat Hazell's The Wonder Bread Years”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Written and performed by Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for “Seinfeld,” the one-man comedic and theatrical performance celebrates many of the childhood joys of the Baby Boomer generation. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For tickets, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
26 — South Haven Performance Series featuring Axiom Brass: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students.
26 — Rock The Boat concert: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. “The 1985” band will be featured. For more information, visit the museum's website at michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
1 — Gloria Garner Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 — Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 — South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 — Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
24 — “Dennis Elkins' Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
October
6 — Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 — Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 — South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 — Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children's games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.