Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
Beginning in September: Storytime with Miss Doni, 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
SEPTEMBER
16 – South Haven Jazz Festival: 5-9 p.m., South Haven Huron Street pavilion, downtown. Variety of jazz groups. Free admission. Organized through Foundry Hall and Larry Brown.
18 – Community Bingo begins: 1:30 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Bingo will continue each Monday.
19 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Guest speaker will Becky Huttenga, Ottawa County Econmic Development coordinator and Michigan Farm coordinator.
19 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets. The program will feature Dr. David Benac speaking about “Climate Disinformation: A History.”
25 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
30 – Legos Brick Builders Club meeting: 11 a.m.-noon, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The library will provide the Legos.
OCTOBER3 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church community room, Blue Star Highway. Adam Locker of Locker & Locker Properties will be the guest speaker.
3 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. M. Christine Byron and Thomas R. Wilson will present the program, “Vintage Views Along the West Michigan Pike, from Sand Trails to U.S.-31.
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway. The program will include a presentation by Gull Lake Marine.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Joyce Beedie, president of the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society will present the program, “Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society, Family and Local History.”
November
4 – Bloomingdale Christian Fellowship’s 50th anniversary celebration: 4-9 p.m., Bloomingdale High School, Bloomingdale. Dinner, music and fellowship. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit www.bdalecf.org/cf-50th
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Michael Moyer, director of Wine and Viticulture at Lake Michigan College will present the program, “Vines and Wines, Quality Viticulture in Southwest Michigan.”
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Holland-based maritime explorer Valerie van Heest, author of the book, “Fatal Crossing,” will discuss the tragic story of the disappearance of Northwest Airlines flight 2501 in the waters off South Haven in 1950.