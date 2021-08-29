August
30 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meets, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Club will conduct monthly board of directors meeting.
31 – South Haven Rotary Club meets, 8 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speakers will be Heather Oestrike and Darcy Knapper of Bronson South Haven Hospital.
September
3 – South Haven Performance Series, 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The concert will feature the Pure Winds quintet from Lansing.
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
5 – South Haven Area Emergency Services drive-thru pancake breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., fire station, 90 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven.
8 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52187 County Road 388. Adults, $8 each. First come, first serve. Maintain social distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
8-12 – 38th Annual Michigan Flywheelers Antique Engine and Tractor Show, Flywheelers Murseum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven. Wide variety of events including tractor parades, children’s games, music, crafts, display exhibits, flea market and tractor and antique engine displays. For more information, visit michiganflywheelers.org
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.
20 – Feeding America Food Truck availability, 11 a.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 63855 M-40 Hwy., Lawton. Hosted by Senior Services of Van Buren County. For more information, call Senior Services at 637-3607.
24 – Soup supper, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. For more information, call 269-621-2188.