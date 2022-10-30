Ongoing events
Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Everything Folds and Unfolds exhibition: Exhibit continues through Nov. 23 at South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
October
29 – Our Town Players production of “Harvest Horrors”: 8 p.m., South Haven Masonic Lodge, 321 Center St., South Haven. The South Haven theater troupe will present a production that celebrates the creepiness an d comedy surrounding Halloween. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors. Cash or check only.
29 – Reverse Trick of Treat fundraiser: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., corner of Phoenix and Center streets, South Haven. Students and parents of St. Basil Catholic School’s booster club will be dressed in costumes handing out candy and treats to people who make a monetary donation for the school.
29 – Happy Halloween Costume Party: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Storyteller and artist Naima Abdul-Haqq will present an interactive story, “Chameleons Are Cool” with a craft workshop. Games, snacks and prizes included. Costumes not required, but if participants wear one, it should be family friendly. Sponsored by the library and South Haven Center for the Arts. For more information, call 269-637-2403, or visit www.shmlibrary.org
29 – Downtown South Haven Halloween celebration: Events include Skeleton Stroll throughout downtown, Howl-O-Ween pooch costume parade at 4:30 p.m., adult and children costume parade, candy crawl from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Headless Horseman ride at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Downtown Association of South Haven and South Haven Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit www.southhaven.org
29 – Trick or Treating: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in the City of Bangor.
30 – Children’s Halloween Party: 1-4 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
30 – Pumpkin Walk: 6 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Event features a pumpkin walk in the woods, scavenge hunt and treats. Co-sponsored by the Mitten Children’s Museum of South Haven.
30 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Board meeting.
November
1 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Rachel Wade, vice president of strategy for the United Way of Southwest Michigan.
1 – Scott Club meeting: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Debi Robertson, regent for the Algonquin Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, will discuss the topic, “Daughters of Resilience, Diversity and Patriotism.”
3 – American Legion Auxiliary meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
3 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
8 – Sons of American Legion members meeting: 6 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
13 – Scott Club Concert Series featuring Matthew Ball: the Boogie Woogie Kid: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Pianist Ball of metro Detroit will perform an upbeat program focusing on New Orleans and Swing piano styles. Admission is free of charge. Concert series made possible through Foundry Hall with grants from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and Entergy Corp.
13 – Unsolved Morris Murders program: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township Hall, 411 N. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Presenter Jan Roeder will discuss the late unsolved Morris murders in the late 1800s in Van Buren County. Hosted by the Van Buren County Historical Society.
15 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Frances Rose, a third-generation pilot, will lead the program, titled “Women Aviators, The Ninety-Nines,” a national organization of women pilots founded in part by the late aviator Amelia Earhart.
25 – Holiday Pooch Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony, downtown South Haven: Sponsored by Decadent Dogs and South Haven Visitors Bureau. Luminaries to honor a cancer survivor/loved one will also be available for $5 through Caring Circle.
December
1 – American Legion Auxiliary meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
1 – American Legion membesr meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – Scott Club holiday luncheon: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Luncheon includes entertainment. For more information and to register, email info@scottclub.org
January
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan Stte University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org