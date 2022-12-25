Ongoing events
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
December
28 – Art and Reading Around the Rink: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., South Haven Ice Rink, downtown pavilion. Sponsored by the South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and the Mitten Children’s Museum, the event will offer fun activities for youngsters 10 and younger.
31 – New Year’s Eve Glow Party: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Family Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Crafts, music, refreshment and an “early midnight” indoor ball drop at 8 p.m. $15 for member families, $20 for non-member families. For more ticket information, visit southhavenarts.org
31 – Ice skating: 7-9 p.m., South Haven downtown pavilion ice rink. Bring your own skates and enjoy skating on the ice rink. No charge for the first 200 skaters. Skates can also be rented.
31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration: 8 p.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown South Haven. Events include a red carpet photo opportunity, DJ and light show, coffee and dessert truck, New Year’s Eve skating party at the ice rink, capped by the beachball drop and fireworks show at midnight. Sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
January
3 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church. Guest speaker will be Dr.Richard Ray of Hope-Western’s prison education program.
4 – Play with Paint: 1-2:30 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The drop-in workshop is geared to ages 9-12 who are interested in making art with acrylic paints. $5 per person.
6 – Art Before Ice: 4:30-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Activities for middle and high school students include painting jumbo marshmallows, and pom-pom and necklace making. Snacks provided. $3 per person. The event precedes the glow party at the South Haven ice rink at 6 p.m.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
10 – Meet The Funders Panel Discussion: 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Sponsored by the South Haven Region Business Hub in coordination with the City of South Haven, South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, LMC and the Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources, the discussion will introduce small business owners to banks in the area who provide services for small business owners. To register for the discussion, email debihowe1960@gmail.com
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
19 – “Cold Case Michigan” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Tobin T. Buhnk, a freelance author, who has written several books on historic unsolved homicides in Michigan, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the library at 269-637-2403.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.