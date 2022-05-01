May
2 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Lauren Cavalli, owner of Ripple Effects Autism Learning Center.
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
5 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
5 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – Gaming Night: 2 p.m.-6 p.m, Krugers Comics, 1675 Phoenix St., South Haven. Free. Board games, RPG and card games.
7 – 35th Annual Kal-Haven TrailBlazer: Bicyclists can register in advance by visiting kalhaven.org. Fee is $25 for individual riders and $40 per family. SAG stations will be available at five locations along the trail, including South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale. The event raises funds for Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.
7 – Van Buren Historical Museum yard sale: 10 a.m. To reserve a space, call the museum at 269-621-2188.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
9 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jason Cox, supervisor of Child Protective Services of Van Buren County.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
10 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
13-14 – Scott Club Flower Sale: 9 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-noon, Sunday, South Haven Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven.
15 – Scott Club Concert Series featuring Kalamazoo jazz artist Rufus Ferguson, 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Free concert, showcasing the Scott Club’s Everett concert grand piano.
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Meredith Sheldon, licensed professional counselor for Southwestern Medical Clinic of Lakeland, with offices in South Haven.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
June
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display, dusk, South Haven.
4 – South Haven 4th of July Parade, 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
August
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.