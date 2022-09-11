On-going events
Starting in September – Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Starting in September – Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
September
11 – Salute to Veterans and First Responders ceremony: Noon, American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. The public is invited to attend the formal military salute, review its memorials to U.S. military personnel who died in the line of duty and enjoy an informal brunch buffet.
11 – Opening reception for South Haven artist and muralist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley: 5 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 2.
11 – Casco Community Band Concert: 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. The band consists of musicians throughout South Haven as well as surrounding areas. The concert is free of charge.
12 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jackie Wickham, Michigan Kiwanis District Chairperson for Youth Protection Services.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
13 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jeremy Burleson, administrator of Lake Michigan College in South Haven discussing happenings and programs at the campus.
13 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
14 – Explore Science program: 4 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert. Participants will create apple volcanoes.
15 – ReArt Sale fundraiser for South Haven Center for the Arts: 3 p.m.-6 p.m., art center, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. $5 entrance fee. There will also be a ReArt Drop-in Repurposed Art workshop at the same time that will be led by artist Sarah Rydecki. Cost is $10 for art center members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit the art center’s website, south havenarts.org
16 – Mexican Independence Day celebration: 3:30 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert. Celebration include food and games.
16-17 – ReArt Sale: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Proceeds help benefit the art center.
16-17 – South Haven Jazz Festival: 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion, downtown South Haven. Seven jazz groups are scheduled to perform including international trumpeter Wayne Bergeron from Los Angeles, Calif. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs. Free admission.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
17 – Van Buren Historical Museum community yard sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., museum parking lot, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford.
18 — Scout signup: 4-6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. For more information, contact Robert Linderman, 269-214-2550.
19 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Brook Blanchard, executive director of Youth Development Company.
19 – Cover to Cover Book Club meeting: Group will discuss “While Justice Sleeps,” by author Stacey Abrams.
20 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Club Assembly.
21 – South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens at 269-637-1418.
23 – Opening reception for Everything Folds and Unfolds exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The regional exhibition will be juried by artist Jiangmei Wu. The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 24-Nov. 23.
24 – BBQ on the Bluff: 6-10 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. The fundraiser, hosted by the Black River Lions Club, includes music by Nautic Bound beach party band, and dinner consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans. Tickets for $10 are available from Lions members and at Wolverine Ace Hardware, South Haven Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion. Tickets will be $15 at the door.
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
26 – Movie Night: 5 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert.
27 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Patti Montgomery of the Michigan Maritime Museum providing an update on the museum’s campus expansion.
30 – Van Buren County Historical Museum Soup Supper: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 St. Joseph St., Lawrence. Soups, salads and desserts. Freewill donations.
30-Oct. 1: Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum Conference and Farm Tour: Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Keynote speaker will be Heather Holm whose topic will be “Creating and Managing Landscapes for Native Bees. The conference will also include five other speakers, vendors and informational tables. For more information, visit www.libertyhydebailey.org/fall-conference
October
4 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be from the South Haven Public Schools Foundation.
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
6 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@ libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be Sarah Snoeyink of Market Van Buren economic development organization.
18 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
28 – Adult Halloween Party: 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Children’s Halloween Party: 4 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.