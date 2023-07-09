Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
Throughout the spring and summer: StoryWalk™ Walk in the Woods, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The museum along with South Haven Library, Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center for the Arts and Maritime Museum, are collaborating to present the outdoor children’s books displays in the wooded pathways at the Bailey Museum. Each book will be on display on 15-20 panels for a span of two weeks. A family-child activity will be held on the opening Saturday of each book display. For more information, call the museum, 637-3251.
June through August: “Art Under the Walnut Tree” programs, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave. Program geared toward youth ages 5-12 and their parents. A variety of art projects will be led by Robin Reva held outdoors. There is no charge for the events. Call the Museum for more information at 637-3251, or visit its website.
JULY
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
10 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Diane Rigozzi, executive director of Senior Services of Van Buren County.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Grace plant manager Frank Bommarino and operations manager Alex Gornick will be guest speakers.
12 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, County Road 388, Grand Junction.
13 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. On the Lash performs, featuring Irish music.
17-22 – Van Buren Youth Fair: Youth Fair fairgrounds, corner of County Road 681 and Red Arrow Highway, Lawrence Township. Events include 4-H exhibits and auctions, balloon rides, tractor pull, drag racing, demolition derby, rodeo and carnival.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Dr. Phil VanReken speaking on the topic, “How to live to be 100.”
18 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. John Faul, Van Buren County administrator will be the guest speaker.
19 – Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
19 – South Haven Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregivers support group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave.
20 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Karizma, West Michigan Tejano band, performs.
24 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be wellness yoga instructor Lauren Flack.
25 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Clark Carmichael of Friends of the Blue Star Trail will be the guest speaker.
27 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Pan de Monium, Bloomingdale Steel Pan Band, performs.
29 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
AUGUST
3 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Outlaw Band, a country rock group, performs.
9 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, County Road 388, Grand Junction.
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
17 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Zion Lion, Kalamazoo-based Reggae group, performs.
19 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
24 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Tenth World, featuring Kevin Jones, performs, focusing on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa.
31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.