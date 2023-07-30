Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
Throughout the spring and summer: StoryWalk™ Walk in the Woods, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The museum along with South Haven Library, Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center for the Arts and Maritime Museum, are collaborating to present the outdoor children’s books displays in the wooded pathways at the Bailey Museum. Each book will be on display on 15-20 panels for a span of two weeks. A family-child activity will be held on the opening Saturday of each book display. For more information, call the museum, 637-3251.
June through August: “Art Under the Walnut Tree” programs, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave. Program geared toward youth ages 5-12 and their parents. A variety of art projects will be led by Robin Reva held outdoors. There is no charge for the events. Call the Museum for more information at 637-3251, or visit its website.
JULY
29 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
30 – Playpalooza: 1-3 pm. Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. A family-friendly fundraiser for The Mitten Children’s Museum in South Haven. Activities include an inflatable obstacle course, magic show, frozen treats, games, music and more. Get tickets at www.mittenmuseum.org.
AUGUST
1 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jamie Knapstein, board member for March for Babies.
1 – Art Under the Walnut Tree program: 1-2:30 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The topic of discussion will be tree identification.
1 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program features “I am the Light – the South Haven Lighthouse,” presented by Roger and Gary Horton. People can visit in person or on Zoom by emailing info@scottclub.org for the Zoom link,
3 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Outlaw Band, a country rock group, performs.
5 – 2nd Annual CovertFest: 3-5 p.m., corner of 32nd Avenue and Blue Star Highway Event will include the sharing of stories of people growing up in Covert. For more information, contact Kate Ronan, ktronan@sbcglobal.net or Upholsterthis.com
8 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mark Odland.
8 – Tune Bugs: 10 a.m., Laurel Oaks of South Haven, 05499 73rd St., South Haven. The musical and dance event is geared toward youngsters, age 0-5, and sponsored through the South Haven Memorial Library and Foundry Hall.
9 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser: 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, County Road 388, Grand Junction.
10-13 – National Blueberry Festival: Events include the Blueberry Festival youth pageant, live music, tours of blueberry farms, children’s activities, a craft fair, blueberry pancake breakfast, 5K run and more and will take place throughout the South Haven area. For more information, visit the National Blueberry Festival website.
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
15 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee informal gathering: 11:30 a.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
15 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. The program will be “Justice Without Courtrooms: Colonial Era Legislation and the Origins of Judicial Review,” presented by Sally E. Hadden, PhD. The program will be presented in-person and on Zoom. To watch online email into@scottclub.org for the Zoom link.
17 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Zion Lion, Kalamazoo-based Reggae group, performs.
19 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
21 – South Haven Region Business Hub seminar, “Let’s Talk About Business Tools”: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Yacht Club, Williams Street, downtown South Haven. Free session to discuss the success and challenges of owning a small business. Free to attend but registration required. Contact Debi Howe at debihowe1960@gmail.com
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church. Rotary District Gov. Sharalyn Davis will be the guest speaker.
24 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Tenth World, featuring Kevin Jones, performs, focusing on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa.
25 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $15 at the door. Students are admitted free of charge.
28 – Ward 1 Community Action Committee meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.