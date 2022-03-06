Ongoing events
Through March 26: Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit features works of elementary-age students from area elementary schools in South Haven, Bangor and Covert.
March
7 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The program will be presented by the South Haven Public Schools Robotics Club and Advisor Kim Wise.
8 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speakers will be South Haven Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley and Liji Hanney, chief operating officers for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, which has recently started a club in South Haven.
8 – South Haven Sons of American Legion Post 49 members meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
9 – Van Buren County Veterans Services Benefits and Services Coffee and Informational briefing: 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Senior Services Activity Center, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Information available on enrollment for VA services, claims, aid and attendance, taxes, pensions, DD 214 forms and ESA program.
11-13 – South Haven High School theater program’s performance of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: 7 p.m., March 11-12 and 2 p.m., March 13, Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $5 for students/senior citizens, and are available at the high school and at the door prior to each performance.
14 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The guest speaker will be Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speakers will be Griffin Graham and Megan Kiker of the City of South Haven who will be talking about the new Young Professionals Club being formed in South Haven.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in;”}26 – Bird’s Nest Spring Centerpiece workshop: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Participants will learn how to make birds’ nests from locally foraged vines and natural/native materials. Materials provided to make a bird’s nest centerpiece. Cost: $25 for Bailey Museum members, $35 for non-members. Register by March 22 by visiting the website: https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events-and-calendar
April
2-30 – Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit includes works from middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert, along with the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the club meeting and group activity at 1 p.m. The activity will consist of members making seed packets with floral-stamped stationary.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.