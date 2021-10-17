On-going events
South Haven Memorial Library Story Time: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, First Congregational Church (community room, upstairs), 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. To register, visit www.shmlibrary.org. Limited to 20 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.
October
18 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
19 – Scott Club program: “Heinz in Holland: A Story of Survival and Success,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by historian and author Jerry Shoup.
22 – “A Night at the Museum With the Paranormals: 8 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Society museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. Participants are invited to search for readings of spirits that reside at the museum. Bring a flashlight and a jacket. Cost is $20 per person. Pre-register by calling Tad at 269-621-2546 or 269-621-2188.
23 – Peace Lutheran Church organ concert: 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The concert, featuring organist Graeme Shields, is being held as part of the congregation’s 20th anniversary in its church on Blue Star Highway. The concert will feature Shields performing a piece commissioned for the church’s 20th anniversary celebration. The church’s pipe organ has also been refurbished for the occasion. The public is invited. Admission is free of charge.
23 – Free Fall cleanup: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Covert Township Transfer Station, Covert. Covert residents can bring, free of charge, up to a pickup truck or less of normal household refuse, one appliance and 4 tires per household. Refrigerators, construction materials and computers will not be accepted. Proof of residency required. For more information, call the township office at 764-8986.
23 – Drug Enforcement National Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bronson Wellness Center, 950 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Unused prescriptions can be returned in effort to curb substance abuse. Sponsored by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Van Buren County Substance Abuse Task Force.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “Isaac’s Storm,” by Erik Larson.
28 – South Haven Speakers Series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The speaker will be Hope College political science professor Joel Toppen whose meeting topic will be “What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?” Tickets are $10 at the door. Students, educators and clergy are admitted free of charge.
29 – Trunk or Treat event: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus parking lot, 125 Veterans Blvd.
29-30 – Haunted Corn Maze: twilight-10 p.m., Bumbleberry Acres, 6785 Baseline Rd., South Haven. $9 per person.
30 – Howl-O’Ween Pooch Parade: 4 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion, downtown South Haven. Costumes for furry friends and humans encouraged but not required. Prizes for various categories for those that come in costume.
30 – Downtown South Haven Halloween activities: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., downtown. Trick-or-treating at various stores and restaurants and the Headless Horseman sighting on Phoenix Street.
November
2 – Scott Club program: “Flowers for Hospice,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program will be presented by Hospice volunteers Meme Williamson and Becky Berry.
4 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
4 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
16 – Scott Club program: “Scott Club Ground Floor Before & After,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Scott Club President Anna Krajecki.
20 – “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg Ave., South Haven. Joe Wiegand, considered a leading Roosevelt re-enactor, will perform the one-man show. Tickets to the show, presented by the South Haven Theater Series, can be purchased for $15 each at https://dime.io/events/ teddy-roosevelt
21 – Scott Club Concert Series: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Jazz concert will feature Kalamazoo pianist Grayson Nye and John Hebert.
23 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende.
December
7 – Scott Club program: “Laugh Yourself into the Spirit of Christmas,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by South Haven playwright Linda LaRocque and members of the Senior Readers Theater group, sponsored by Van Buren County Senior Services.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group wil ldiscuss “City of Thieves” by David Benioff.
31 – New Year’s Eve in South Haven: Events throughout the evening including DJ with big screen and laser light show, outdoors, a beachball drop at midnight and a fireworks show to ring in the new year.
January
18 – Scott Club program: “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.