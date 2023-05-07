May
7 – Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum program: 3 p.m., at the museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The program will be led by members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club who will be competing in the National History Day competition in June in Maryland.
8 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Heidi Wall of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy discussing updates on air quality efforts.
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take presented by Anna Marchand. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
9 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Kevin Schooley, superintendent of South Haven Public Schools.
11 – Michigan Rediscovered with Ron Rademacher: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Rademacher, author of “Michigan Back Roads,” will lead the program about Michigan’s unique road trips.
13-14 – Our Town Players Shorts and Sweets production: 5:30 p.m., Cogdal Vineyards, 7143 107th Ave., South Haven. The series of one-act plays will feature comedy, song and theatrical tributes to Mother’s Day. For more information and tickets, visit ourtownplayers.org
15 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Claire Herhold of the Michigan Maritime Museum discussing summer activities at the museum.
16 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Laura Lutterbeck, district director of Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
18 – Setting up Your Own Home Recording Studio workshop: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Library Director Jim France will explain how technology can be used to help people create their own recording studios at home. For more information, call the library, 269-637-2403.
18 – South Haven Speakers Series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Dr. Joel Toppen of Hope College will present the program, “Challenges to Democracy: The Growth of Autocracy in the World.” Admission, $10.
22 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be George Ebright of the South Haven Theater Series and South Haven Performance Series.
25 & 27 – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Kickoff: 6 p.m., May 25 and 10:30 a.m., May 27, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Su Palmer, early childhood consultant, will discuss literacy, reading and writing for adults of young children. Parents only need to attend one of the meetings. To register, call the library, 269-637-2403, or email shml@shmlibrary.org
26-29 – Poppy Day donations weekend: Area military veterans from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be soliciting donations in this annual event with proceeds going directly to South Haven area veterans and families in need.
28 – Memorial Day Veteran Poker Run fundraiser: 12:15 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Registration from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. $15 per person. Breakfast available at the legion from 8 a.m.-noon. For more information call Susie at 616-836-6478 or Jim, 269-637-3395.
29 – South Haven Memorial Day parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven.
June
1 – Pocket Gallery reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features works by Ron Richardson and continues through July 1.
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
10 – How to Propagate Plants: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Horticulturist Christopher Hart will discuss how to propagate cuttings from the Liberty Dogwood and Red Currant bushes in the museum’s garden. Small containers will be supplied for participants to take the cuttings home. Free event.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
16 – Opening reception for “Pushing the Boundaries of Clay” exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Aug. 5.
16-17 – Harborfest, Riverfront Park, South Haven. The two-day waterfront festival features live entertainment, dragon boat races, children’s activities, craft and food booths.
17 – 42nd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven.
24 – Annual SHOUT Cottage Walk: Noon-5 p.m., various locations in the South Haven area. For more information, visit shoutforsouthhaven.org or purchase tickets from the South Haven Visitors Bureau, 546 Phoenix St., starting June 1.
JULY
1-2 – Annual South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m.-04 p.m., Sunday, Stanley Johnston Memorial Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Sponsored by the South Haven Center for the Arts. For more information, call the art center, 637-1041.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display, 10:30 p.m., over Lake Michigan, South Haven.
4 – South Haven Fourth of July parade, 11 a.m., downtown, South Haven.
6 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features the work of Steve and Sheryl Drenth and continues through Sept. 2.
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
AUGUST
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.