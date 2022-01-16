The South Haven Ice Rink becomes a popular spot after the Christmas holiday season, with a number of special events scheduled. One will be coming up Monday, Jan. 17, when the South Haven Kiwanis Club will sponsor a free evening of ice skating for students from 4-6 p.m. The ice rink is located at the Huron Street Pavilion, downtown South Haven. Other special events include Police Department Night, Jan. 21, Local Celebrity Night, Jan. 29, TikTok Night with DJ Abel, Feb. 12, and Disney Family Skate Night, Feb. 26. Visit southhavenicerink.com for more information about events.

‘Tis the season for skating