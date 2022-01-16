January
17 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, via Zoom due to Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus’ closure for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The guest speaker will be Kevin Schooley, superintendent for South Haven Public Schools giving an update on COVID-19 procedures within the school district, as well as an update on the bond issue construction program.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis Club free ice skating event: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Ice Rink, Huron Street Pavilion, downtown South Haven. Area students will be able to skate free of charge, receive free ice skate rental, and hot chocolate. Sponsored by the South Haven Kiwanis Club.
18 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., via Zoom due to the COVID-19 social distancing precautions. Guest speaker will be Ashley Deming of the Michigan Maritime Museum, who will give an update on the museum’s expansion projects.
18 – Scott Club program: “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck -Douglas History Center.
25 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., via Zoom due to the COVID-19 social distancing precautions. Guest speaker will be Amy Nichols of Area Agency on Aging, who will be discussing the agency’s Campus for Creative Aging in St. Joseph.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
27 – Versiti Blood Center blood drive: 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1635 76th St., South Haven. Appointments preferred, walk-ins accepted. Register online at https:bit.ly/beabeacon ofhope.
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
4-6 – Ice Breaker festival: Downtown South Haven. Variety of events, including cardboard sled race, frozen fish fling, horse-drawn wagon rides, ice sculptures, chili cook-off and Break the Ice 5K. Sponsored by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses. For more information, visit southhavenmi.com.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
19 – Masquerade Fur Ball: 6 p.m., Black River Barn, 07737 73rd St., South Haven. A fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society, the event is black-tie optional with a masquerade theme. Event includes cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction and a live band from Chicago. Tickets are $125 per person and are available for purchase at ALVAN.givesmart.com or at the Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.