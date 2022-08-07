Nate Barnes, an up-and-coming country music singer from the South Haven area, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Riverfront Park on Water Street as part of the National Blueberry Festival. Barnes, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., decided to come back to his hometown for the festival, partly due to working at True Blue blueberry farms in nearby Grand Junction as a teen and young adult. He’s currently touring throughout the United States and is known for his single, “You Ain’t Pretty.” His concert is sponsored by True Blue Farms.