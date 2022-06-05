On-going events
South Haven Ladies Golf League: Open to the public. Tee time, 9 a.m., Thursdays May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, Beeches Golf Club, 68th Avenue, South Haven. 9 or 18-hole golf matches available. Open to the public.
June
6 – Meet & Greet author Jennifer Murphy: 2 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Murphy, the award-winning author of “I Love Your More,” will discuss her newest novel, “Scarlet in Blue,” whose setting takes place in South Haven.
6 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Service of Van Buren County Senior Village, Guest speaker will be George Ebright discussing the upcoming South Haven Performance Series and Theater Series.
7 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be John Gill, executive director of South Haven Housing Commission.
8 – Spaghetti dinner: 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m, First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52185 CR 388. Adults, $10. Social distancing required; First come, first serve.
10-11— Swap Meet & Flea Market: Michigan Flywheelers Museum, 06285 68th St., South Haven. For more information, visit www.michiganflywheelers.org
10-July 23 – “(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
12 – Community Picnic: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. featuring The Rawson Family Singers. Hot dogs, chips and beverage provided. Bring your lawn chair. Freewill donation.
13 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting: Noon, Senior Services of Van Buren County Senior Village. Guest speaker will be Andy from the South Haven Boys and Girls Club.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Jeff Weber, director of the National Blueberry Festival will be the guest speaker.
14 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
24 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Services of Van Buren County Senior Village, South Haven. Speaker will be Shandy Longcore of Embracing Imperfections.
24 – South Haven Performance Series featuring The Lincoln Trio: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. $10 admission for adults. Students admitted free.
30 – South Haven Rotary Club awards and new board induction dinner: 6 p.m., HawksHead Restaurant, Casco Township.
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 – 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
7 – “Carol Niffenegger: “The Shape of Color” Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
9 – Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.southhavengardenclub.org/events
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
29 – South Haven Performance Series featuring baritone soloist Stephen Lancaster and organist Kevin Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, students admitted free.
29 – Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
August
4 – Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
11-14 – National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
26 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Axiom Brass: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students.
26 – Rock The Boat concert: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. “The 1985” band will be featured. For more information, visit the museum’s website at michigan maritimemuseum.org
September
1 – Connie McAllister Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
6 – Sherri Willett Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@ libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.