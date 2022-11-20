James Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven, stands inside the main floor of the Forest House, the first hotel that existed in South Haven during the 1850s. The historical association is in the process of restoring the hotel on Center Street, and plans to host an open house, 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, as part of the Holiday in the Park celebration in downtown South Haven. The first floor of the hotel will be open for refreshments and information about the historical association’s plans for restoring the building.