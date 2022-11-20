Ongoing events
Through Dec. 11: Mistletoe Market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The holiday market features fine arts and crafts for holiday gift giving. Proceeds benefit the art center and local artists who create the crafts.Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Sunday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
November
19 – Children Book Author Doctor Cee program: 2 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Doctor Cee will read book No. 1 of her series “The Adventures of Little Sherlock: Case No. 1, Do Teachers Live at School?” Free drawing for a copy of the book follows the program. For more information, contact the library at 637-2403.
20 – Larry Carlson Memorial Senior Thanksgiving Dinner: American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Carry-out available, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., dine-in dinner served, noon-2 p.m. Free meals for older adults available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hosted by Sons of the American Legion. Sponsored by South Haven Meijer.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Angela LaBarca, community relations representative for Caring Circle.
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care of South Haven.
23 – Playdough Studio: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Free with admission.
25 – Make and Take a Holiday Ornament: 3 p.m.-4 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. For more information, visit www.southhavenarts.org
25 – Elves Workshop for children: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Festive crafts to make and take home. Free with admission.
25 – Cookies & Canvas program: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Geared toward older children who can set up a studio time to create a painting. Space limited. Fee, $30.
25 – Holiday In the Park: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Santa Paws Pooch Parade and tree lighting ceremony, downtown South Haven. Sponsored by Decadent Dogs and South Haven Visitors Bureau. Luminaries to honor a cancer survivor/loved one will also be available for $5 through Caring Circle Hospice.
25 – Circle of Lights Celebration: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Glenn. Free event includes family photos in a vintage sleigh, visits with Santa, merchant walk with giveaways and refreshments and a holiday a sing-along. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ Glenncircleoflights
26 – Small Business Saturday: All day, downtown South Haven. Merchants will be offering a variety of holiday deals.
29 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nick Culp of Holtec International.
December
1-17 – Christmas Market: Al-Van Humane Society community room, 07951 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Wide variety of holiday items and gifts for re-sale. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. A benefit for Al-Van Humane Society.
1 – American Legion Auxiliary meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
1 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
2-23 – Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction: Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-22, 3-6 p.m.; Woodhams Show Room, 1111 LaGrange St., South Haven. Free admission. Tree auction benefits We Care Community Resource Center in South Haven.
2 – Song and Silence: In the Spirit of Taize: 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, corner of Erie and Kalamazoo streets, South Haven. The Advent candlelight service will include music and silence. All are welcome.
3 – Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus: Noon-3 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Free event.
6 – Scott Club holiday luncheon: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Luncheon includes entertainment. For more information and to register, email info@scottclub.org
10 – UFO Sightings in Michigan program: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The free lecture features Bill Konkolesky, state director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network discussing the famous UFO cases that have been recorded in Michigan. For more information, contact the library at 269-637-2403.
10 – Chocolate Stroll: 2-5 p.m., downtown South Haven. Downtown stores plan to offer a variety of chocolate snacks. Caroling to follow later in the afternoon.
14 – The Christmas Ship Concert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Concert features Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock of Chicago. Tickets, $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members.
17 – “Christmas Tree Ship” reading: 1-2 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum’s tall ship Captain Bob Harnish will read children’s books to youngsters. Free event.
20 – South Haven Performance Series holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The free concert will feature the South Bend Chamber Singers of South Bend, Ind.
31 – New Year’s Eve Glow Party: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Family Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Crafts, music, refreshment and an “early midnight” indoor ball drop at 8 p.m. $15 for member families, $20 for non-member families. For more ticket information, visit southhavenarts.org
31 – Ice skating: 7-9 p.m., South Haven downtown pavilion ice rink. Bring your own skates and enjoy skating on the ice rink. No charge for the first 200 skaters. Skates can also be rented.
31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration: 8 p.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown South Haven. Events include a red carpet photo opportunity, DJ and light show, coffee and dessert truck, New Year’s Eve skating party at the ice rink, capped by the beachball drop and fireworks show at midnight. Sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
January
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. The group activity will be “Make and Take.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org