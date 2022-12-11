Ongoing events
Through Dec. 11: Mistletoe Market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The holiday market features fine arts and crafts for holiday gift giving. Proceeds benefit the art center and local artists who create the crafts.Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Through Dec. 17 – Christmas Market: Al-Van Humane Society community room, 07951 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Wide variety of holiday items and gifts for re-sale. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. A benefit for Al-Van Humane Society.
Through Dec. 23 – Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction: Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-22, 3-6 p.m.; Woodhams Show Room, 1111 LaGrange St., South Haven. Free admission. Tree auction benefits We Care Community Resource Center in South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
December
10 – UFO Sightings in Michigan program: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The free lecture features Bill Konkolesky, state director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network discussing the famous UFO cases that have been recorded in Michigan. For more information, contact the library at 269-637-2403.
10 – Sip & Shop Artisan and Craft Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fenn Valley Vineyards, 6130 122nd Ave., Fennville. Free admission.
10 – Chocolate Stroll: 2-5 p.m., downtown South Haven. Downtown stores plan to offer a variety of chocolate snacks. Caroling to follow later in the afternoon.
12 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jeff Bopp, South Haven High School director bands discussing the high school band and orchestra’s upcoming trip to Disney World to perform.
14 – The Christmas Ship Concert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Concert features Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock of Chicago. Tickets, $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members.
16 – Christmas holiday concert: 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The free concert features Diana Van Deurezen and Lisa Otey, award-winning performers from Arizona who are now choir directors at the church. The duo has presented concerts in the United States and abroad and will perform music from their Christmas album, “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe.”
17 – “Christmas Tree Ship” reading: 1-2 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum’s tall ship Captain Bob Harnish will read children’s books to youngsters. Free event.
20 – South Haven Performance Series holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The free concert will feature the South Bend Chamber Singers of South Bend, Ind.
31 – New Year’s Eve Glow Party: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Family Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Crafts, music, refreshment and an “early midnight” indoor ball drop at 8 p.m. $15 for member families, $20 for non-member families. For more ticket information, visit southhavenarts.org
31 – Ice skating: 7-9 p.m., South Haven downtown pavilion ice rink. Bring your own skates and enjoy skating on the ice rink. No charge for the first 200 skaters. Skates can also be rented.
31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration: 8 p.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown South Haven. Events include a red carpet photo opportunity, DJ and light show, coffee and dessert truck, New Year’s Eve skating party at the ice rink, capped by the beachball drop and fireworks show at midnight. Sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
January
3 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church. Guest speaker will be Dr.Richard Ray of Hope-Western’s prison education program.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
19 – “Cold Case Michigan” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Tobin T. Buhnk, a freelance author, who has written several books on historic unsolved homicides in Michigan, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the library at 269-637-2403.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.