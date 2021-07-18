July
18 – Van Buren County Historical Museum lecture, 2 p.m., Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. Matt Cooper will present the lecture, “Defending Those Who Defend Us.”
20 – South Haven Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dr. Jeffery Patton, CEO of Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, who will speak on the impact of COVID on people’s mental health. For a Zoom link to the meeting, email tlrennersh@gmail.com
22 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Jared Knox and the Hagar Bombs, country rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.
25 – 128th Overhiser Family Reunion, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., Bangor. Bring your own place settings and a dish to pass.
29 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Bloomingdale Steel Drums, youth steel drum band from Bloomingdale, featured. The concert is free of charge.
29 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
29 – American Legion executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.