August
9 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mary Sue Lyon of the South Haven Theatre Series to discuss the theatre series upcoming fall season.
10 – Sons of American Legion members meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
12 – Blueberry Festival Farm Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a time to visit and learn about blueberry farms in the South Haven area. For a map and more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
12 – Blueberry Youth Pageant Ambassador Program, 4-5:30 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion stage, downtown. Youths, ages 6-12 will be chosen to act as year-round ambassadors for South Haven and the National Blueberry Festival during events throughout the community.
12 – Opening of Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 5-6 p.m., Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets. Opening events feature children’s games and basketball free-throw contest.
12 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Capivaro do Norte, Chicago-based band performing Brazilian Forro´ music, featured. The concert is free of charge.