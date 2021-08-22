August
Now through Sept. 25 – “Common Thread” art exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibition, curated by Paola Gracida, features the artwork of five artists – Karen Dana Cohen, Lucia Calderon Arrieta, Paola Gracida, Violeta Hernandez and Steph Orozco.
26 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Andrew Fisher Quartet, Benton Harbor band performing a mix of jazz, blues and soul. The concert is free of charge.
26 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
26 – American Legion executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
September
3 – South Haven Performance Series, 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The concert will feature the Pure Winds quintet from Lansing.
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
8 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52187 County Road 388. Adults, $8 each. First come, first serve. Maintain social distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
8-12 – 38th Annual Michigan Flywheelers Antique Engine and Tractor Show, Flywheelers Murseum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven. Wide variety of events including tractor parades, children’s games, music, crafts, display exhibits, flea market and tractor and antique engine displays. For more information, visit michiganflywheelers.org
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.
20 – Feeding America Food Truck availability, 11 a.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 63855 M-40 Hwy., Lawton. Hosted by Senior Services of Van Buren County. For more information, call Senior Services at 637-3607.
24 – Soup supper, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. For more information, call 269-621-2188.