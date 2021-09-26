September
Every Tuesday – South Haven Memorial Library’s Story Time, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Gathering limited to 20 adults and children, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants must register online for each Story Time: www.shmlibary.org
27 – South Haven Kiwanis Club board meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Boulevard, South Haven.
28 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting, 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The speaker will be Adam Verseput, South Haven High School athletic director.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Other Side of the River” by Alex Kotlowitz.
30 – Community Cares Project, 4 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Volunteers will decorate bags and baskets for recipients of personal care products for South Haven area residents in need. Project is collaboration of We Care Community Resource Center, South Haven Memorial Library, South Haven Center for the Arts and the Bailey Museum.
30 – South Haven City Council Candidate Forum, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The forum will also be broadcast via Zoom. Questions for candidates can be submitted by Sept. 24 to southhavenaauw@gmail.com. The forum is sponsored by the American Association of University Women’s South Haven chapter.
October
2 – Third Annual Bailey Conference, “Connecting With Nature,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Variety of speakers and topics. Continental breakfast and lunch included; $60 for Bailey Museum members, $75 for non-members. For more information, visit https://libertyhydebailey.org/2021-fall-conference or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
5 – Scott Club program, “Every Pet Deserves a Home,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by Renee Rush of Al-Van Humane Society.
7 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting, 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – American Legion members meeting, 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – South Haven Speakers Series, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The speaker will be Kelley Root, executive editor of Crain’s Detroit Business, speaking about how Michigan’s businesses are dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $10 at the door. Students, educators and clergy are admitted free of charge.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting, 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Robin Kneibus, owner of Grapevine Nursery speaking about topic-plant propagation.
12 – Sons of American Legion members meeting, 6 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
16 – Free Fall cleanup, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Covert Township Transfer Station, Covert. Covert residents can bring, free of charge, up to a pickup truck or less of normal household refuse, one appliance and 4 tires per household. Refrigerators, construction materials and computers will not be accepted. Proof of residency required. For more information, call the township office at 764-8986.
19 – Scott Club program, “Heinz in Holland: A Story of Survival and Success,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by historian and author Jerry Shoup.
23 – Free Fall cleanup, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Covert Township Transfer Station, Covert. Covert residents can bring, free of charge, up to a pickup truck or less of normal household refuse, one appliance and 4 tires per household. Refrigerators, construction materials and computers will not be accepted. Proof of residency required. For more information, call the township office at 764-8986.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “Isaac’s Storm,” by Erik Larson.
28 – South Haven Speakers Series, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The speaker will be Hope College political science professor Joel Toppen whose meeting topic will be “What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?” Tickets are $10 at the door. Students, educators and clergy are admitted free of charge.
NOVEMBER
2 – Scott Club program, “Flowers for Hospice,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program will be presented by Hospice volunteers Meme Williamson and Becky Berry.
4 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting, 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
4 – American Legion members meeting, 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
16 – Scott Club program, “Scott Club Ground Floor Before & After,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Scott Club President Anna Krajecki.
20 – “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt,” 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg Ave., South Haven. Joe Wiegand, considered a leading Roosevelt re-enactor, will perform the one-man show. Tickets to the show, presented by the South Haven Theater Series, can be purchased for $15 each at https://dime.io/events/teddy-roosevelt
21 – Scott Club Concert Series, 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Jazz concert will feature Kalamazoo pianist Grayson Nye and John Hebert.
23 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende.
DECEMBER
7 – Scott Club program, “Laugh Yourself into the Spirit of Christmas,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by South Haven playwright Linda LaRocque and members of the Senior Readers Theater group, sponsored by Van Buren County Senior Services.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group wil ldiscuss “City of Thieves” by David Benioff.
JANUARY
18 – Scott Club program, “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
FEBRUARY
1 – Scott Club program, “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
15 – Scott Club program, “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
MARCH
1 – Scott Club program, “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
15 – Scott Club program, “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
APRIL
5 – Scott Club program, “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program, “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets, 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.