April
Through April 30 – Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit includes works from middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert, along with the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.
24 – Open House celebrating retirement of Rev. Jeffrey Dick: 2-5 p.m., First Congregational Church fellowship hall, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
25 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Board meeting.
26 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy. Paul Hix of Edward Jones Investments will provide an update on the financial market.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
28 – South Haven Speakers Series, “The Best Place to Live in 2050: Michigan”: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Bestselling author Parag Khanna of the book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” will discuss how climate change, disrupted economies and destabilized governments will put Michigan on the map as a highly desirable place for people to live. Admission, $10, at the door.
29 – South Haven Performance Series concert: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. Concert features Gilmore Festival Young Artist pianist Clayton Stephenson. Tickets are $10 at the door.
30 – Centering Prayer Workshop: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 410 Erie St., South Haven. The workshop will be led by Alan Krema, a commissioned contemplative outreach presenter of centering prayer. Centering prayer is both a form of meditation and a way to deepen one’s connection to God. Lunch provided. Donation is suggested. For more information, contact michellereineck@gmail.com
30 – Spring Fling Vendors and Crafts: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Paul School gym, 718 Arbor Court, South Haven.
30 – Meet the Author/Illustrator Event: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Christine Banks, author of The Adventures of Beanie the Spider will conduct a reading with Q&A to follow. Games and prizes available. To sign up for the event, call the library at 637-2403 or stop by the library, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
May
2 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Lauren Cavalli, owner of Ripple Effects Autism Learning Center.
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
5 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
5 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – 35th Annual Kal-Haven TrailBlazer: Bicyclists can register in advance by visiting kalhaven.org. Fee is $25 for individual riders and $40 per family. SAG stations will be available at five locations along the trail, including South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale. The event raises funds for Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.
7 – Van Buren Historical Museum yard sale: 10 a.m. To reserve a space, call the museum at 269-621-2188.
9 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jason Cox, supervisor of Child Protective Services of Van Buren County.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
10 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Meredith Sheldon, licensed professional counselor for Southwestern Medical Clinic of Lakeland, with offices in South Haven.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
June
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
July
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
August
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.