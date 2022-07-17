South Haven. To register for the free program, call the library at 269-637-2403, or visit the library’s website, www.shm library.org
29 – South Haven Performance Series featuring baritone soloist Stephen Lancaster and organist Kevin Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, students admitted free.
29 – Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
30 – Ice Cream Social: Noon-4 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Lawn games, prizes and other activities geared toward children. Musical guests will be David Veenstra and Josh Holcomb with a magic show by John Dudley. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be obtained from the Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Proceeds will benefit the museum.
August
4 – Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
9 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy. Jim Marcoux of the South Haven Area Community Foundation will be the guest speaker.
11-14 – National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberry festival.com
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
20 – “Pat Hazell’s The Wonder Bread Years”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Written and performed by Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for “Seinfeld,” the one-man comedic and theatrical performance celebrates many of the childhood joys of the Baby Boomer generation. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For tickets, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
26 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Axiom Brass: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students.
26 – Rock The Boat concert: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. “The 1985” band will be featured. For more information, visit the museum’s website at michiganmaritime museum.org
September
1 – Gloria Garner Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatre series.org
October
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.