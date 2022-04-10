April
Through April 30 – Artists of Tomorrow exhibition on display: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibit includes works from middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert, along with the Van Buren Technology Center in Lawrence.
10 – History of Lawrence program: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township Hall, 411 N. Paw Paw St. Charlie Moden will present a history about the town.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making horsehair bird nests. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
11 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
12 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy. Guest speaker will be Wendy Onuki, executive director for the new Mitten Children’s Museum of South Haven.
16 – Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m., Kal-Haven Outpost. Event begins at 10:30 a.m. for children 2-6 years old and 11 a.m. for youth, 7-12 years old. $5 admission per child.
16 – Easter Egg Hunt: Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center, 07591 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. Event begins from 2-3 p.m. for dogs and children, ages 7-12. Event for children ages 2-6 is from 3-4 p.m. Admission is $10 for dogs and $15 for children. All proceeds benefits Al-Van Humane Society. To make a reservation, call 269-637-5062.
18 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd. Club will hold brief meeting and then take a tour of the renovated South Haven Memorial Library.
19 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy. Guest speaker will be Julie Sheppard, advisor for the South Haven Public Schools History Club.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
20 – “Michigan Blue Economy: Water is Our Past, Water is Our Future,” virtual lecture: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted as part of the Michigan Maritime Museum’s Virtual Lecture Series, the program will feature Dr. Alan Steinman of the RB Annis Water Resources Institute at Grand Valley State University discussing the important of the Great Lakes. For more information and an onlin link, visit michiganmaritimemuseum.org
24 – Open House celebrating retirement of Rev. Jeffrey Dick: 2-5 p.m., First Congregational Church fellowship hall, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
25 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Board meeting.
26 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy. Paul Hix of Edward Jones Investments will provide an update on the financial market.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
29 – South Haven Performance Series concert: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave. Concert features Gilmore Festival Young Artist pianist Clayton Stephenson. Tickets are $10 at the door.
30 – Spring Fling Vendors and Crafts: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Paul School gym, 718 Arbor Court, South Haven.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
7 – 35th Annual Kal-Haven TrailBlazer: Bicyclists can register in advance by visiting kalhaven.org. Fee is $25 for individual riders and $40 per family. SAG stations will be available at five locations along the trail, including South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale. The event raises funds for Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.
7 – Van Buren Historical Museum yard sale: 10 a.m. To reserve a space, call the museum at 269-621-2188.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org