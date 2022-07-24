On-going events
Through July 31 – “Carol Niffenegger: “The Shape of Color” Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
July
24 – Van Buren Historical Society program featuring author Elizabeth Rice: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township hall, 205. N. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Rice, of Owosso, will speak on Irish immigrants and descendants from all 867counties in Michigan starting from the 1800s and what attracted them to Michigan.
25 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Club board meeting.
26 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy. Amy Nichols will be the guest speaker updating the club on the Campus For Creative Aging program.
29 – South Haven Performance Series featuring baritone soloist Stephen Lancaster and organist Kevin Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, students admitted free.
29 – Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
30 – Ice Cream Social: Noon-4 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Lawn games, prizes and other activities geared toward children. Musical guests will be David Veenstra and Josh Holcomb with a magic show by John Dudley. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be obtained from the Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Proceeds will benefit the museum.
August
1 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village of Senior Services of Van Buren County, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
2 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy. The program will be a candidate panel.
4 – Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
6 – Hospice Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Nulty property, 456 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, overlooking the South Beach. Event includes wine and craft brew tastings from local venues, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music. For more information and for tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/357dcdyt.
8 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village of Senior Services of Van Buren County, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Zachary Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, to give an update on economic development efforts in the South Haven area and Van Buren County.
9 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Jim Marcoux will update the club on the South Haven Community Foundation.
10 – Bee Bots Program presented by MSU Extension: 1 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Geared for ages 6-11 years old, the workshop will have participants use a toothbrush head, battery and motor to move Bee Bots from one crop to another. Space is limited. To register, contact the library at 269-637-2403 or visit www.shmlibrary.org
11-14 – National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com.
14 – 49th Annual Airport Fly-in and South Haven Rotary pancake breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, South Haven Area Regional Airport, County Road 380 east of M-140 Hwy. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, tethered hot-air balloon rides, helicopter rides and vintage aircraft and automobile display.
13 – Meet and Greet with author Pamela Goodrode Symonds: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
20 – “Pat Hazell’s The Wonder Bread Years”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Written and performed by Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for “Seinfeld,” the one-man comedic and theatrical performance celebrates many of the childhood joys of the Baby Boomer generation. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For tickets, visit southhaven theatreseries.org.
26 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Axiom Brass: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students.
26 – Rock The Boat concert: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. “The 1985” band will be featured. For more information, visit the museum’s website at michigan maritimemuseum.org
September
1 – Gloria Garner Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
October
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.