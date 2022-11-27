If residents in the City of South Haven thought a community survey, conducted earlier this year, would shed light on sentiments regarding homes used for short-term rentals, the results remain somewhat inconclusive.
Although the issue of whether STRs are good or bad for South Haven’s overall economy remained prevalent in survey responses, the majority of people who responded to the mail-in and online surveys earlier this year do not reflect the city’s demographics, according to Patrick Cunduff of Western Michigan University’s Kercher Center for Social Research, which conducted the survey.
The majority of people who mailed in surveys tended to be white, 65 years of age or older, with annual incomes of $75,000 or higher – out of line with South Haven’s demographics for full-time residents. The online survey results, on the other hand, were more reflective of the city’s demographics but still skewed somewhat, according to the survey results.
“In comparison to Census estimates (in which the average age in South Haven is 57), the mail-in survey was found to be composed of older respondents on average than what would be predicted,” the study indicated. “Nearly 90 percent of the mail survey respondents were over the age of 50, while the Census shows the population over 50 to represent only 69 percent of the population over the age of 18. The online survey was found to have a lower average age, but its age distribution was slightly more representative of the community based upon the Census estimate.”
Also missing from survey results were the people of color who live in South Haven – approximately 14 percent of the population, Cundiff noted.
“Mainly whites responded,” he said. “Both the mail-in and online surveys were unable to represent the diversity of South Haven.”
The study was conducted in two parts. First, the Kercher Institute mailed surveys to a random sample of 2,000 registered voters in the city. Thirty days following the mail survey, an identical online version was released to South Haven area residents with security restrictions that would prevent one person from repeatedly responding, according to Cundiff.
“We used safeguards to prevent the same IP addresses to prevent one person from submitting over and over again,” Cundiff told city council members, Monday, in presenting findings from the two surveys.
Of the 2,000 surveys that were mailed to registered voters, 476 responded for a 23.8 percent response rate, while 205 online surveys were submitted.
The survey questions addressed four main themes: neighborhood safety and problems, evaluation of city’s infrastructure, evaluation of city and community services, and short-term rentals along with concerns over affordable housing.
In several of the categories, people gave a thumbs-up to police and fire safety, city streets and whether they felt safe in their neighborhoods. Some respondents, however, felt code enforcement could be stepped up.
The issue of short-term rentals and affordable housing met with mixed results.
Although a majority of respondents felt that STRs could ultimately be bad for the city’s year-round economy, based on a reliance on tourism, some of those same respondents felt that STRs are helpful to businesses in a city whose many downtown businesses rely on tourism.
Of note, according to Cunduff, only 4 percent of mail-in respondents indicated they own a second home, in contrast to the approximately 50 percent of residential properties in South Haven that are owned by second-home owners. The online survey results painted somewhat of a different picture regarding STRs.
“The online survey was able to better capture the opinions of respondents who reported operating their household or another household as a STR – nearly 39 percent,” the survey results report indicated.
In regard to affordable housing, most respondents indicated a lack thereof in the city, however, the majority of mail-in surveys indicated new multi-family apartments should not be located in single-family neighborhoods nor should tax revenues be used to support affordable housing options, however, online respondents differed somewhat.
“There was greater support from the online survey respondents with respect to using tax revenues to develop more affordable housing options (a 51 percent majority),” the survey findings indicated. “Small single-family homes, long-term rentals, and small multi-family complexes were the three most commonly selected types of homes missing from the community (48 percent, 48 percent, and 44 percent, respectively).”
Another issue brought up in the survey – city government communications with citizens – pointed out that the city’s two main methods of communications, its website and other online resources – isn’t as effective as it could be.
That prompted response from council members who indicated they will step up efforts to reach out to community residents, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has waned.
“I hope we can engage with the community in a more meaningful way,” council member Wendi Onuki said.
Other council members felt the survey results indicated the city should take action on further restricting the number of STRs. Currently, the city has a 1-to-4 ratio for allowing STRs to operate in the city. Some council members felt the ratio should be limited further.
“We can’t kick the can down the street much longer,” council member Joe Reeser said. “People want some action. I am ready to do something bold about affordable housing and STRs.”
“How many surveys and studies do we have to have?” asked council member Letitia Wilkins. “I have had senior citizens calling me who want affordable housing. They’re stuck in places that are not good places to stay.”
With the community survey now complete, council members and city staff are waiting for results of a study indicating the economic impacts, both negative and positive, from short-term rentals on the community.
Council members, in October, voted to ink a $22,000 contract with James Robey of Robey Analytics LLC in Kalamazoo, and independent contractor George Erickcek, to conduct the study. The study is expected to be completed in early 2023.