Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) is launching its fifth year of the Hike Our Preserves (HOP!) program. As part of the program, SWMLC is partnering with libraries throughout southwest Michigan to distribute the free hiking sticks that come with participation in the program.
HOP! is Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy’s hiking program that encourages kids to get fit while having fun outdoors, conservancy staff say. The new season of HOP! includes 11 preserves for kids and families to explore, and summer provides the perfect opportunity to get outside with your kids to enjoy nature. Registration costs $7 per participant, and includes a free hiking stick, as well as a medallion for each of the HOP preserves hiked. And, the first 50 participants to complete 10 hikes at different preserves will receive a free gift from Jr. Rangerland.
In the last five years, more than 650 children and adults have participated in the HOP! program, earning almost 1,000 medallions. A number of kids and families completed visits to all of the preserves, and many more visited at least 1 or 2 preserves – some for the first time. “We’re thrilled that the HOP! program is introducing so many people to our many nature preserves around southwest Michigan,” stated SWMLC board member Thom Coder. “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to the program, and we’re excited to be partnering with so many local southwest Michigan libraries again this year to offer this fun way to encourage kids to get outside, exercise, explore, all while nurturing a love of nature and a love of reading.”
Participants can register and find more information about the program on the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy website at www.swmlc.org/hop. Registration for the HOP program is ongoing, so participants may register at any time.
Free hiking sticks can be picked up at one of the participating local libraries listed below by showing your paid registration screen at the library desk (it’s a good idea to call ahead to your local library to make sure they have plenty of hiking sticks available):
Bangor Branch Library, Covert Branch Library, Bloomingdale BranchLibrary, Lawrence Branch Library, Gobles Branch Library, and other libraries in eastern Van Buren County and Kalamazoo counties.
For anyone who signed up last year but was unable to complete visits to all of the preserves, their registrations will be rolled over to this year to give them a chance to finish.