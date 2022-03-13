Motorists heading to and from Holland will be detoured for most of this year as construction begins on a $25 million project to rebuild three miles of northbound and southbound US-31, from Interstate 196 north to Central Avenue in the City of Holland in northwest Allegan County.
Beginning Monday, March 13, northbound US-31 will be closed for the duration of the project, with traffic being detoured east on I-196 to M-40 Highway. Northbound Washington Avenue in Holland will also be closed with traffic detoured east on 64th Street and north on Lincoln Avenue to US-31.
In addition to reconstructing 3 miles of northbound and southbound US-31 from Interstate 196 north to Central avenue, the work will include culvert replacement, sewer and drainage improvements, bridge work and rebuilding Washington Avenue from the northbound US-31 ramps to Matt Urban Drive in Holland.
Work is expected to be completed in November, and is being funded through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program and coordinated through the Michigan Department of Transportation.