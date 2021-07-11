Consumers Credit Union, which has a branch office in South Haven has named a new mortgage loan officer to its South Haven office.
Kate Skinner will now assist credit union members with mortgages in the Lakeshore region.
“Assisting our members along the path to home-ownership is hard work that brings me joy,” explained Skinner. “Guided by the principles that I learned growing up on a farm in Fennville, I love to put my experiences to use in a way that helps others.”
Skinner joins a group of more than two dozen mortgage lenders at the credit union, which grew mortgage originations in 2020 to an all-time high of over $500 million. The record growth was accompanied by fast service, too, as nearly all loans originated at Consumers were cleared to close under 30 days through the credit union’s #FastApp Mortgage application.