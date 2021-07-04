KALAMAZOO — Consumers Credit Union, which has a branch office in South Haven, is continuing to expand its footprint in West Michigan with construction of a new banking facility in Muskegon.
It will be Consumers’ first office in the city. Consumers’ other banking centers in the Lakeshore market include two office in Holland, one in South Haven and an office in Grand Haven, which will open mid-summer, according to a news release issued by Consumers Credit Union.
The Muskegon office will be Consumers’ 24th office in West Michigan and will serve the 1,000-plus existing members in the Muskegon area.
The one-story, 2,154-sq.-ft. office is located at 1818 E. Sherman Boulevard and is expected to open in early 2022. Partners on the project include contractor GDK Construction and building designers Bosch Architecture.
“Having a footprint in Muskegon is part of our strategy to move up the Lakeshore and expand choices for Holland and Spring Lake members,” says Kit Snyder, president and CEO. “We anticipate an increase in demand for consumer loans and mortgages, in particular, and are committed to providing the financing options that meet the needs of our community, including businesses.”
Consumers is currently celebrating its 70th year since its establishment in 1951. In-office and online, Consumers currently serves 110,000 members in West Michigan with 22 existing locations with $1.6 billion in total assets. The credit union has averaged 18 percent annual growth for the past 35 years and plans on expanding its services into the Lansing market in the coming year.