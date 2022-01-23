Consumers Credit Union plans to expand its presence in the South Haven area by constructing a new four-story structure on Phoenix Street.
The Kalamazoo-area based Credit Union has purchased three parcels of property in the 400-block of Phoenix Street that currently are occupied by a one-story building that had been leased for several years to Great Lakes Eye Care Care and an adjoining privately owned parking lot reserved for eye care patients.
Consumers plans to construct a four-story, 33,900-square-foot building on the three lots at 412, 414 and 416 Phoenix Street, according to plans submitted to the City of South Haven by Steven Bosch of Kalamazoo-based Bosch Architecture, which has submitted plans for the project on behalf of Consumers Credit Union.
The ground floor would consist of a Consumers Credit Union branch office and two additional retail spaces, while the upper three floors would contain 17 one- and two-bedroom residential units. Plans also call for 10 on-site parking spaces to the rear of the building, facing Eagle Street.
"With limited land available within downtown South Haven, this development would provide the opportunity for retail expansion as well as a residential component," Bosch stated in correspondence with the city. "The property owner is looking to develop a project beneficial both to the city of South Haven as well as the owner."
Before the ambitious construction project can proceed however, Consumers Credit Union will have to seek a variance from the city's Zoning Board of Review. The board plans to meet at 7 p.m., Monday, to consider the credit union's request to construct a four-story structure, downtown.
Currently, the city's ordinance limits building heights, downtown, to a maximum average of 3.5 stories for a total of 45 feet in height, plus 4 additional feet for structural extensions like cornices or parapet walls.
Consumers' proposal calls for a 50-foot tall, four-story building.
"The surrounding buildings vary in height from 1 to 3.5 stories," Bosch wrote. "The proposed building will not exceed a maximum height of 50-feet, with an architectural style to fit in with the established character of downtown."
Variances have been granted in the past for the construction of buildings taller than 3.5 stories in downtown South Haven.
"A couple of properties within the Central Business District are four stories in height," city staff wrote in a report to the Zoning Board of Appeals in advance of Monday's meeting. "Watertowne Condominiums, for example, (located on sloping topography) appears to be five stories on the Williams Street side and three stories on the Quaker Street side...This particular property was averaged for the measurement of height. At the same time...it is hard to determine if this is something that all surrounding properties enjoy. It may be considered that using one's property to the highest use possible without creating detriment to the surrounding properties is a property right to enjoy regardless of whether there are other buildings or very few buildings of this height in the district. Still, it should be noted that this is application is an exception to what presently is typically found in the neighborhood."
At least one person, who lives at Verano Place, a two-story mixed-use residential and commercial building on Eagle Street, to the rear of the proposed development, is opposed to the Consumers Credit Union proposal.
"I believe the City of South Haven has a charming downtown area and to maintain that charm the building heights should be limited to 3.5 stories in height. New development will improve downtown but this variance is simply adding to a situation of there being too much into too small a space," Rich Edwards wrote to the Zoning Board of Appeals. "I believe the city must examine issues such as parking and smoking and other issues that come with a larger population living and staying there."
When contacted Friday about the proposed development in downtown South Haven, Consumers Credit Union officials stated they would prefer to wait until after the ZBA meeting.
If the company receives the go-ahead to construct its mixed-use development, it would mark the fourth bank to be located in South Haven's Central Business District. The other three are Huntington Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Sturgis Bank & Trust's South Haven Banking Center.
Consumers Credit Union operates 23 banking locations throughout Michigan, including one at 1579 Phoenix St. near Interstate 196. Its other bank branches are located in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Coldwater and in towns up and down the lakeshore.
The company serves more than 120,000 members in West Michigan, has more than $1.8 billion in total assets and has averaged 18 percent annual growth for the past 35 years, according to company statistics.
Consumers Credit Union plans to expand its services into other new markets in the coming year, including Lansing and Muskegon. Later this month the company will break ground on its new Woods Lake office and retail space in Kalamazoo, at the corner of Parkview Avenue and Oakland Drive, according to company officials.
The new location will feature two buildings: a 7,355-square-foot retail building and a two-story, 4,391-square-foot banking office, which will occupy approximately two-thirds of the main floor.