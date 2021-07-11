COVERT — If state and federal regulatory agency approval is granted, Consumers Energy Corp. will become the new owner of the Covert Generating Station, a facility that generates natural gas.
The purchase of the Covert Township plant from Stamford, Conn.-based Eastern Generation LLC, along with three other natural gas plants throughout Michigan, is part of Consumers Energy’s ambitious plan to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025.
Consumers Energy officials announced at the end of June their strategy to stop relying on coal 15 years faster than currently planned
“These (natural gas) plants will help us close our coal plants on an accelerated schedule, by 2025, and still provide energy reliably to 1.8 million homes and businesses,” said Brian Wheeler, media relations manager for Consumers Energy, on Wednesday. The company has already reached an agreement with Covert Generating officials to purchase by 2023 the Covert Township plant for $815 million, however, state and federal regulatory approval is still needed before the sale can be finalized.
The other three plants Consumers plans to purchase are Dearborn Industrial Generation in Wayne County, Kalamazoo River Generating Station in Kalamazoo County and Livingston Generating Station in Otsego County. The proposed purchases will also require state and federal regulatory approvals.
As part of Consumers Energy’s plan to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 it would also speed up closure of its three coal-fired units at the Campbell generating complex near Holland. The company also plans to move up closure of its Karn 3 and 4 units, near Saginaw, to 2023. Those plants run on natural gas and fuel oil and can generate more than 1,100 megawatts to meet peak demand.
If Consumers’ plan to stop relying on coal to generate electricity is approved, company officials say the company will:
Be among the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free by 2025
Use 90 percent clean energy resources by 2040
Build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses by 2040
Stay on the path to achieve net zero carbon emissions
Save customers about $650 million through 2040.
While it transitions from coal as a source for generating electricity, Consumers will work with affected employees in communities where the proposed plant closures are expected to take place, according to company officials.
“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president for governmental, regulatory and public affairs, in a written statement. “We supported employees and communities impacted by our 2016 coal retirements by finding new roles for workers who wanted to stay, fulfilling our environmental responsibilities at the sites and helping local leaders pursue new economic possibilities. We plan to follow the same philosophy to help those affected by the proposed Campbell and Karn retirements.”